The NBA Playoffs will see the Denver Nuggets and the Los Angeles Lakers face off in the Western Conference Finals, with Game 2 up next.

Nuggets vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: ESPN

Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info

Nuggets Stats Insights

This season, the Nuggets have a 50.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.5% higher than the 46.9% of shots the Lakers' opponents have knocked down.

Denver has a 45-16 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.9% from the field.

The Nuggets are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at sixth.

The 115.8 points per game the Nuggets put up are just 0.8 fewer points than the Lakers allow (116.6).

Denver is 37-4 when scoring more than 116.6 points.

Lakers Stats Insights

The Lakers are shooting 48.2% from the field, 0.4% higher than the 47.8% the Nuggets' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Los Angeles has a 32-15 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 47.8% from the field.

The Nuggets are the 16th best rebounding team in the league, the Lakers rank 18th.

The Lakers score an average of 117.2 points per game, just 4.7 more points than the 112.5 the Nuggets allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 112.5 points, Los Angeles is 36-17.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

The Nuggets are posting 119.4 points per game in home games. Away from home, they are averaging 112.2 points per contest.

In 2022-23, Denver is surrendering 109.6 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, it is allowing 115.3.

The Nuggets are averaging 12.4 treys per game with a 39% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which is 1.1 more threes and 2.3% points better than they're averaging when playing on the road (11.3 threes per game, 36.7% three-point percentage).

Lakers Home & Away Comparison

At home the Lakers are not as good offensively, averaging 117 points per game, compared to 117.3 on the road. But they are better defensively, giving up 113.8 points per game at home, compared to 119.4 on the road.

At home Los Angeles is conceding 113.8 points per game, 5.6 fewer points than it is away (119.4).

At home the Lakers are collecting 25.7 assists per game, 0.8 more than away (24.9).

Nuggets Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Jamal Murray Questionable Illness

Lakers Injuries