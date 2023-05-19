On Friday, May 19 at 8:05 PM ET, Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers (26-17) host Charlie Blackmon and the Colorado Rockies (19-25) in the series opener at Globe Life Field.

The Rangers are favored in this one, at -225, while the underdog Rockies have +180 odds to win. The over/under is 9.5 runs for the game (with +100 odds to hit the over and -120 odds on the under).

Rockies vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, May 19, 2023

Friday, May 19, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Martin Perez - TEX (4-1, 4.25 ERA) vs TBA - COL

Rockies vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Rockies vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have won 13, or 61.9%, of the 21 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Rangers have a 5-1 record (winning 83.3% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -225 or shorter.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for Texas.

The Rangers were favored on the moneyline for three of their last 10 games, and they finished 2-1 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Texas and its opponents combined to go over the total six times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Rockies have been underdogs in 34 games this season and have come away with the win 16 times (47.1%) in those contests.

The Rockies have yet to win this season when listed as an underdog of +180 or worse on the moneyline this season.

In eight games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Rockies had a record of 6-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 28th 5th Win NL West +25000 - 5th

