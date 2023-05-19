Charlie Blackmon and Marcus Semien are two of the players with prop bets available when the Colorado Rockies and the Texas Rangers play at Globe Life Field on Friday (at 8:05 PM ET).

Rockies vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Charlie Blackmon Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270)

Blackmon Stats

Blackmon has recorded 39 hits with nine doubles, a triple, three home runs and 18 walks. He has driven in 17 runs.

He's slashed .273/.371/.413 on the season.

Blackmon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Reds May. 17 0-for-3 2 0 1 0 vs. Reds May. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Reds May. 15 1-for-5 0 0 2 3 vs. Phillies May. 14 2-for-4 2 0 0 3 vs. Phillies May. 12 1-for-3 1 0 1 1

Kris Bryant Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Bryant Stats

Kris Bryant has five doubles, five home runs, 15 walks and 16 RBI (46 total hits).

He has a slash line of .297/.370/.426 so far this season.

Bryant Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Reds May. 17 2-for-4 1 0 2 2 vs. Reds May. 15 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies May. 14 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 vs. Phillies May. 13 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies May. 12 2-for-4 0 0 0 2

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Martín Pérez Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Pérez Stats

The Rangers will hand the ball to Martin Perez (4-1) for his ninth start of the season.

In eight starts this season, he's earned a quality start in two of them.

Perez has made seven starts of five or more innings in eight chances this season, and averages 5.3 frames when he pitches.

Pérez Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Athletics May. 12 5.0 8 4 4 3 2 at Angels May. 7 3.2 8 7 7 2 3 vs. Yankees Apr. 30 6.0 6 1 1 2 1 at Reds Apr. 25 6.1 6 1 0 5 1 at Royals Apr. 19 5.2 8 3 3 3 0

Marcus Semien Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Semien Stats

Semien has 51 hits with nine doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 23 walks and 35 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.

He has a .293/.375/.477 slash line on the season.

Semien hopes to build on an eight-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is batting .317 with a triple, two home runs, three walks and seven RBI.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Braves May. 17 1-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Braves May. 16 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Braves May. 15 3-for-5 0 0 0 3 0 at Athletics May. 14 1-for-4 3 0 1 1 0 at Athletics May. 13 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 2

Adolis García Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has six doubles, 13 home runs, 16 walks and 46 RBI (41 total hits). He's also swiped three bases.

He has a .258/.320/.541 slash line so far this season.

Garcia takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .316 with a double, four home runs, a walk and nine RBI.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Braves May. 17 2-for-4 2 2 2 8 0 vs. Braves May. 16 1-for-3 2 1 2 4 0 vs. Braves May. 15 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Athletics May. 14 3-for-5 2 1 5 7 0 at Athletics May. 13 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

