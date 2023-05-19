The Texas Rangers (26-17) will look to Adolis Garcia, on a two-game homer streak, versus the Colorado Rockies (19-25) at 8:05 PM ET on Friday, at Globe Life Field.

Martin Perez (4-1) will take the mound for the Rangers in this matchup. The Rockies, however, have yet to list a starting pitcher.

Rockies vs. Rangers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, May 19, 2023

Friday, May 19, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Perez - TEX (4-1, 4.25 ERA) vs TBA - COL

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Martín Pérez

Perez (4-1) will take to the mound for the Rangers and make his ninth start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw five innings against the Oakland Athletics, giving up four earned runs while allowing eight hits.

The 32-year-old has an ERA of 4.25, a 2.21 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.606 in eight games this season.

He has two quality starts in eight chances this season.

Perez has seven starts of five or more innings this season in eight chances. He averages 5.3 innings per outing.

