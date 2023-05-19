Friday's game between the Chicago White Sox (16-29) and Kansas City Royals (14-31) matching up at Guaranteed Rate Field has a projected final score of 6-5 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the White Sox, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 8:10 PM ET on May 19.

The probable pitchers are Michael Kopech (1-4) for the White Sox and Zack Greinke (1-4) for the Royals.

Royals vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

Royals vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is White Sox 6, Royals 5.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Royals Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 4-5.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

The Royals have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set runline.

The Royals have come away with 13 wins in the 41 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Kansas City has been victorious 11 times in 37 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Royals have a 47.6% chance of pulling out a win.

Kansas City scores the 24th-most runs in baseball (182 total, four per game).

The Royals have the 28th-ranked ERA (5.25) in the majors this season.

