Aaron Gordon and his Denver Nuggets teammates face the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 8:30 PM ET on Saturday.

In his previous game, a 108-103 win against the Lakers, Gordon tallied 10 points.

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 16.3 12.7 Rebounds 5.5 6.6 5.2 Assists 2.5 3.0 2.4 PRA 21.5 25.9 20.3 PR 18.5 22.9 17.9 3PM 0.5 0.9 0.7



This season, Aaron Gordon has made 6.3 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 12.0% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 6.2% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 0.9 per game.

Gordon's opponents, the Lakers, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking second with 104.8 possessions per game, while his Nuggets rank 27th in possessions per game with 99.5.

On defense, the Lakers have conceded 116.6 points per game, which is 20th-best in the NBA.

On the glass, the Lakers are ranked 25th in the league, giving up 44.9 rebounds per game.

The Lakers are the 15th-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 25.7 assists per game.

The Lakers are the 18th-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, conceding 12.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/18/2023 39 10 4 2 0 1 0 5/16/2023 36 12 3 3 0 0 0 1/9/2023 22 9 10 0 1 4 0 12/16/2022 32 17 3 1 1 1 2 10/30/2022 31 18 6 0 3 2 0 10/26/2022 28 6 9 5 0 2 0

