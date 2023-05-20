Aaron Gordon NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Nuggets vs. Lakers - May 20
Aaron Gordon and his Denver Nuggets teammates face the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 8:30 PM ET on Saturday.
If you'd like to place a wager on Gordon's props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.
Aaron Gordon Prop Bets vs. the Lakers
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|12.5
|16.3
|12.7
|Rebounds
|5.5
|6.6
|5.2
|Assists
|2.5
|3.0
|2.4
|PRA
|21.5
|25.9
|20.3
|PR
|18.5
|22.9
|17.9
|3PM
|0.5
|0.9
|0.7
Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info
Aaron Gordon Insights vs. the Lakers
- This season, Aaron Gordon has made 6.3 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 12.0% of his team's total makes.
- This season, he's accounted for 6.2% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 0.9 per game.
- Gordon's opponents, the Lakers, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking second with 104.8 possessions per game, while his Nuggets rank 27th in possessions per game with 99.5.
- On defense, the Lakers have conceded 116.6 points per game, which is 20th-best in the NBA.
- On the glass, the Lakers are ranked 25th in the league, giving up 44.9 rebounds per game.
- The Lakers are the 15th-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 25.7 assists per game.
- The Lakers are the 18th-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, conceding 12.5 made 3-pointers per contest.
Aaron Gordon vs. the Lakers
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|5/18/2023
|39
|10
|4
|2
|0
|1
|0
|5/16/2023
|36
|12
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1/9/2023
|22
|9
|10
|0
|1
|4
|0
|12/16/2022
|32
|17
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|10/30/2022
|31
|18
|6
|0
|3
|2
|0
|10/26/2022
|28
|6
|9
|5
|0
|2
|0
