The Los Angeles Lakers, Anthony Davis included, will be in action at 8:30 PM on Saturday against the Denver Nuggets in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Davis, in his most recent game (May 18 loss against the Nuggets) put up 18 points, 14 rebounds, four assists and four blocks.

Let's look at Davis' prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Anthony Davis Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 24.5 25.9 23.4 Rebounds 13.5 12.5 14.4 Assists 2.5 2.6 2.9 PRA 40.5 41 40.7 PR 37.5 38.4 37.8 3PM 0.5 0.3 0.3



Lakers vs Nuggets Additional Info

Anthony Davis Insights vs. the Nuggets

Davis is responsible for taking 13.2% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 17.2 per game.

Davis' Lakers average 104.8 possessions per game, second-highest among NBA teams, while the Nuggets are one of the league's slowest with 99.5 possessions per contest.

The Nuggets are the eighth-best defensive squad in the NBA, conceding 112.5 points per game.

The Nuggets are the best team in the league, conceding 40.8 rebounds per contest.

The Nuggets are the 15th-ranked team in the NBA, conceding 25.7 assists per contest.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Nuggets are ranked third in the league, conceding 11.4 makes per contest.

Anthony Davis vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/18/2023 41 18 14 4 1 4 1 5/16/2023 42 40 10 3 1 2 3 12/16/2022 17 10 4 2 0 1 1 10/30/2022 37 23 15 2 0 1 1 10/26/2022 36 22 14 5 0 2 3

