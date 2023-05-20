Jamal Murray and his Denver Nuggets teammates face the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 8:30 PM ET on Saturday.

In his last game, a 108-103 win against the Lakers, Murray totaled 37 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and four steals.

In this article, we dig into Murray's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Jamal Murray Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 24.5 20.0 27.1 Rebounds 4.5 3.9 5.5 Assists 5.5 6.2 5.9 PRA 35.5 30.1 38.5 PR 30.5 23.9 32.6 3PM 3.5 2.6 3.1



Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info

Jamal Murray Insights vs. the Lakers

Murray is responsible for attempting 14.7% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 16.0 per game.

He's connected on 2.6 threes per game, or 17.8% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Nuggets rank 27th in possessions per game with 99.5. His opponents, the Lakers, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking second with 104.8 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Lakers have allowed 116.6 points per game, which is 20th-best in the NBA.

On the boards, the Lakers are 25th in the NBA, conceding 44.9 rebounds per game.

Giving up 25.7 assists per game, the Lakers are the 15th-ranked team in the league.

The Lakers concede 12.5 made 3-pointers per contest, 18th-ranked in the NBA.

Jamal Murray vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/18/2023 43 37 10 5 6 0 4 5/16/2023 37 31 5 5 4 1 3 1/9/2023 36 34 7 4 5 0 2 12/16/2022 36 23 5 6 2 0 1 10/30/2022 32 21 4 5 3 0 0 10/26/2022 28 13 4 6 1 0 2

