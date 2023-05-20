The Denver Nuggets, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope included, hit the court versus the Los Angeles Lakers at 8:30 PM ET on Saturday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In his most recent time on the court, a 108-103 win over the Lakers, Caldwell-Pope tallied eight points.

If you'd like to make predictions on Caldwell-Pope's performance, we break down his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 10.8 10.8 Rebounds 2.5 2.8 3.2 Assists -- 2.4 1.9 PRA -- 16 15.9 PR 11.5 13.6 14 3PM 1.5 1.8 1.7



Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Insights vs. the Lakers

Caldwell-Pope is responsible for attempting 8.9% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 8.3 per game.

He's knocked down 1.8 threes per game, or 13.9% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Caldwell-Pope's opponents, the Lakers, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking second, averaging 104.8 possessions per game, while his Nuggets average 99.5 per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Lakers are 20th in the league, giving up 116.6 points per game.

Giving up 44.9 rebounds per game, the Lakers are the 25th-ranked team in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Lakers are 15th in the NBA, conceding 25.7 per game.

The Lakers are the 18th-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, conceding 12.5 made 3-pointers per game.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/18/2023 26 8 3 2 2 0 0 5/16/2023 36 21 2 3 3 1 2 1/9/2023 31 16 3 3 1 0 1 12/16/2022 30 9 1 0 1 0 0 10/30/2022 33 9 5 5 3 2 1 10/26/2022 25 13 4 1 3 0 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.