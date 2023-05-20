Michael Porter Jr. and the rest of the Denver Nuggets match up versus the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Playoffs on Saturday, at 8:30 PM ET.

In a 108-103 win over the Lakers (his most recent game) Porter posted 16 points and seven rebounds.

If you'd like to place a wager on Porter's props, we break down his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Michael Porter Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 17.4 13.1 Rebounds 6.5 5.5 7.4 Assists -- 1.0 1.6 PRA 23.5 23.9 22.1 PR 22.5 22.9 20.5 3PM 2.5 3.0 2.5



Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info

Michael Porter Jr. Insights vs. the Lakers

This season, Michael Porter Jr. has made 6.4 field goals per game, which adds up to 11.1% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 19.4% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 3.0 per game.

Porter's opponents, the Lakers, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking second, averaging 104.8 possessions per game, while his Nuggets average 99.5 per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams.

The Lakers are the 20th-best defensive team in the league, conceding 116.6 points per game.

On the glass, the Lakers have allowed 44.9 rebounds per game, which puts them 25th in the league.

The Lakers are the 15th-ranked team in the league, conceding 25.7 assists per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Lakers are ranked 18th in the league, conceding 12.5 makes per game.

Michael Porter Jr. vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/18/2023 31 16 7 3 4 0 0 5/16/2023 35 15 10 2 3 2 0 1/9/2023 26 12 7 0 2 1 1 10/30/2022 28 17 9 1 3 0 1

