The Los Angeles Lakers are 5.5-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals against the Denver Nuggets at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ABC. The Nuggets lead the series 2-0.

Nuggets vs. Lakers Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023

Saturday, May 20, 2023

8:30 PM ET

ABC

Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena

Nuggets vs. Lakers Score Prediction

Prediction: - Nuggets 116 - Lakers 115

Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Lakers

Pick ATS: Nuggets (+ 5.5)

Nuggets (+ 5.5) Pick OU: Over (223.5)



The Lakers have had less success against the spread than the Nuggets this season, recording an ATS record of 40-39-3, as opposed to the 44-36-2 mark of the Nuggets.

As a 5.5-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Denver is 6-2 against the spread compared to the 9-4-1 ATS record Los Angeles puts up as a 5.5-point favorite.

Los Angeles' games have gone over the total 52.4% of the time this season (43 out of 82), which is more often than Denver's games have (37 out of 82).

The Lakers have a .645 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (20-11) this season while the Nuggets have a .476 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (10-11).

Nuggets Performance Insights

On offense Denver is the 12th-ranked squad in the league (115.8 points per game). Defensively it is eighth (112.5 points allowed per game).

With 28.9 assists per game, the Nuggets are second-best in the league.

The Nuggets are 18th in the NBA in 3-pointers made (11.8 per game) and fourth-best in 3-point percentage (37.9%).

Denver takes 36.1% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 63.9% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 27.1% of Denver's buckets are 3-pointers, and 72.9% are 2-pointers.

