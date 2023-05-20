In Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals, the Los Angeles Lakers will be eyeing a win against Denver Nuggets.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Nuggets vs. Lakers matchup.

Nuggets vs. Lakers Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023
  • Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: ABC
  • Location: Los Angeles, California
  • Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Nuggets vs. Lakers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Lakers Moneyline Nuggets Moneyline
DraftKings Lakers (-5.5) 223 -230 +195 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Lakers (-5.5) 223.5 -250 +195 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Lakers (-6) 223 -238 +180 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Lakers (-5.5) 223.5 -230 +195 Bet on this game with Tipico

Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info

Nuggets vs. Lakers Betting Trends

  • The Lakers score 117.2 points per game (sixth in the NBA) and give up 116.6 (20th in the league) for a +47 scoring differential overall.
  • The Nuggets put up 115.8 points per game (12th in league) while giving up 112.5 per outing (eighth in NBA). They have a +273 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 3.3 points per game.
  • These two teams score a combined 233 points per game, 10 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • These teams allow 229.1 points per game combined, 6.1 more points than the over/under for this contest.
  • Los Angeles has compiled a 40-39-3 ATS record so far this year.
  • Denver has compiled a 44-36-2 record against the spread this year.

Nuggets Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season)
Nikola Jokic 28.5 -105 24.5
Jamal Murray 24.5 -125 20.0
Michael Porter Jr. 15.5 -115 17.4
Aaron Gordon 12.5 -130 16.3
Bruce Brown 11.5 -130 11.5

Want to place a bet on a player prop for Aaron Gordon or another Nuggets player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Looking to place a futures bet on the Nuggets? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.