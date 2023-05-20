Saturday's game features the Texas Rangers (27-17) and the Colorado Rockies (19-26) squaring off at Globe Life Field (on May 20) at 4:05 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-3 victory for the Rangers.

The Rangers will give the ball to Jon Gray (3-1, 3.15 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Rockies will counter with Kyle Freeland (4-4, 3.16 ERA).

Rockies vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

  • When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
  • Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
  • How to Watch on TV: BSSW
Rockies vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Rangers 5, Rockies 3.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Rangers

  • Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Rockies Performance Insights

  • The Rockies have played as the underdog in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 5-3 in those contests.
  • When it comes to the total, Colorado and its foes are 4-6-0 in its last 10 contests.
  • The Rockies' previous 10 contests have not had a runline set by bookmakers.
  • The Rockies have been underdogs in 35 games this season and have come away with the win 16 times (45.7%) in those contests.
  • Colorado has a mark of 6-10 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +155 or worse on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 39.2% chance of walking away with the win.
  • Colorado scores the 14th-most runs in baseball (200 total, 4.4 per game).
  • The Rockies have the 22nd-ranked ERA (4.70) in the majors this season.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
May 14 Phillies W 4-0 Kyle Freeland vs Aaron Nola
May 15 Reds W 9-8 Connor Seabold vs Hunter Greene
May 16 Reds L 3-1 Chase Anderson vs Brandon Williamson
May 17 Reds W 11-6 Austin Gomber vs Graham Ashcraft
May 19 @ Rangers L 7-2 Karl Kauffmann vs Martín Pérez
May 20 @ Rangers - Kyle Freeland vs Jon Gray
May 21 @ Rangers - Connor Seabold vs Andrew Heaney
May 22 Marlins - Chase Anderson vs Edward Cabrera
May 23 Marlins - Austin Gomber vs Eury Pérez
May 24 Marlins - TBA vs Sandy Alcantara
May 25 Marlins - Kyle Freeland vs Braxton Garrett

