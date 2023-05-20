Saturday's game features the Texas Rangers (27-17) and the Colorado Rockies (19-26) squaring off at Globe Life Field (on May 20) at 4:05 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-3 victory for the Rangers.

The Rangers will give the ball to Jon Gray (3-1, 3.15 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Rockies will counter with Kyle Freeland (4-4, 3.16 ERA).

Rockies vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Rockies vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Rangers 5, Rockies 3.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Rockies Performance Insights

The Rockies have played as the underdog in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 5-3 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, Colorado and its foes are 4-6-0 in its last 10 contests.

The Rockies' previous 10 contests have not had a runline set by bookmakers.

The Rockies have been underdogs in 35 games this season and have come away with the win 16 times (45.7%) in those contests.

Colorado has a mark of 6-10 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +155 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 39.2% chance of walking away with the win.

Colorado scores the 14th-most runs in baseball (200 total, 4.4 per game).

The Rockies have the 22nd-ranked ERA (4.70) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rockies Schedule