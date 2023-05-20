Rockies vs. Rangers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Brenton Doyle and the Colorado Rockies are ready for a matchup with Adolis Garcia and the Texas Rangers on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
The favored Rangers have -190 moneyline odds against the underdog Rockies, who are listed at +155. The total is 9 runs for this game.
Rockies vs. Rangers Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV: BSSW
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: Globe Life Field
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Rangers
|-190
|+155
|9
|+100
|-120
|-
|-
|-
Rockies Recent Betting Performance
- In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 5-3.
- When it comes to the over/under, the Rockies and their foes are 4-6-0 in their last 10 contests.
- The Rockies' previous 10 matchups have not had a runline set by oddsmakers.
Rockies Betting Records & Stats
- The Rockies have been victorious in 16, or 45.7%, of the 35 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Colorado is 6-10 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +155 or more on the moneyline.
- The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 39.2% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
- Colorado and its opponents have hit the over in 18 of its 44 games with a total this season.
- The Rockies are 2-1-0 against the spread in their three games that had a posted line this season.
Rockies Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|10-12
|9-14
|10-7
|9-19
|12-17
|7-9
