Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers (27-17) will host Charlie Blackmon and the Colorado Rockies (19-26) at Globe Life Field on Saturday, May 20, with a start time of 4:05 PM ET.

The favored Rangers have -200 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Rockies, who are listed at +165. The total is 8.5 runs for this game (with -120 odds to go over and +100 odds to go under).

Rockies vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Rockies vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have won 14, or 63.6%, of the 22 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Rangers have gone 6-1 (winning 85.7% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -200 or shorter.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Texas has a 66.7% chance to win.

The Rangers played as the moneyline favorite in four of their last 10 games, and they went 3-1 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Texas and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Rockies have won in 16, or 45.7%, of the 35 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Rockies have a mark of 4-10 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +165 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Rockies vs. Rangers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Kris Bryant 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+200) Charlie Blackmon 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+230) Jurickson Profar 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+240) Harold Castro 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+160) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+230) Elias Díaz 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+190)

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 28th 5th Win NL West +25000 - 5th

