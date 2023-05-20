Jordan Lyles will be on the mound for the Kansas City Royals when they take on Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox on Saturday at 2:10 PM ET.

The favored White Sox have -185 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Royals, who are listed at +150. The total is 9 runs for the matchup (with -110 odds to go over and -110 odds on the under).

Royals vs. White Sox Odds & Info

  • Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023
  • Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • TV: NBCS-CHI
  • Location: Chicago, Illinois
  • Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field
Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds
White Sox -185 +150 9 -110 -110 - - -

Royals Recent Betting Performance

  • In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 3-6.
  • When it comes to the total, the Royals and their foes are 3-7-0 in their previous 10 contests.
  • The Royals have covered the spread in all of their previous 10 contests (one of those matchups had a runline.

Royals Betting Records & Stats

  • The Royals have won in 13, or 31%, of the 42 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
  • This season, Kansas City has won four of its 17 games, or 23.5%, when it's the underdog by at least +150 on the moneyline.
  • The Royals have an implied victory probability of 40% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
  • Kansas City and its opponents have hit the over in 21 of its 46 games with a total this season.
  • The Royals have an against the spread record of 2-1-0 in three games with a line this season.

Royals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP
6-17 8-15 6-14 8-17 12-24 2-7

