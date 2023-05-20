Saturday's contest features the Chicago White Sox (17-29) and the Kansas City Royals (14-32) squaring off at Guaranteed Rate Field in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-4 victory for the White Sox according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET on May 20.

The probable pitchers are Lucas Giolito (2-3) for the White Sox and Jordan Lyles (0-7) for the Royals.

Royals vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

Royals vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is White Sox 5, Royals 4.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Royals Performance Insights

The Royals have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 3-6 in those contests.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on three occasions.

The Royals have had a spread listed in one of their past 10 contests and have covered every time.

The Royals have won in 13, or 31%, of the 42 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Kansas City has come away with a win four times in 17 chances when named as an underdog of at least +150 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 40% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for Kansas City is the No. 24 offense in MLB, scoring four runs per game (182 total runs).

Royals pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.19 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.

Royals Schedule