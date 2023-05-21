Player props are available for Jack Eichel and Jason Robertson, among others, when the Vegas Golden Knights host the Dallas Stars at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET.

Golden Knights vs. Stars Game Info

When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

NHL Props Today: Vegas Golden Knights

Jack Eichel Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +170)

0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +170) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -130)

One of Vegas' top offensive players this season is Eichel, who has 66 points (27 goals, 39 assists) and plays an average of 18:46 per game.

Eichel Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Stars May. 19 0 0 0 4 at Oilers May. 14 0 1 1 0 vs. Oilers May. 12 1 2 3 4 at Oilers May. 10 0 0 0 5 at Oilers May. 8 1 2 3 3

Chandler Stephenson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -130, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -130, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -175)

Chandler Stephenson has accumulated 65 points (0.8 per game), scoring 16 goals and adding 49 assists.

Stephenson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Stars May. 19 0 1 1 2 at Oilers May. 14 0 0 0 0 vs. Oilers May. 12 0 0 0 0 at Oilers May. 10 0 0 0 2 at Oilers May. 8 1 0 1 2

Jonathan Marchessault Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -130, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -130, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +195, Under Odds: -238)

Jonathan Marchessault's season total of 57 points has come from 28 goals and 29 assists.

Marchessault Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Stars May. 19 0 0 0 2 at Oilers May. 14 3 0 3 6 vs. Oilers May. 12 0 3 3 5 at Oilers May. 10 0 0 0 6 at Oilers May. 8 2 0 2 6

NHL Props Today: Dallas Stars

Jason Robertson Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -222)

1.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -222) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -130, Under Odds: +100)

Robertson is an offensive leader for Dallas with 109 points (1.3 per game), with 46 goals and 63 assists in 82 games (playing 18:50 per game).

Robertson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Golden Knights May. 19 1 1 2 2 vs. Kraken May. 15 0 0 0 1 at Kraken May. 13 0 1 1 2 vs. Kraken May. 11 0 3 3 2 at Kraken May. 9 0 1 1 3

Jamie Benn Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -130, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -130, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -179)

Jamie Benn has helped lead the attack for Dallas this season with 33 goals and 45 assists.

Benn Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Golden Knights May. 19 1 0 1 3 vs. Kraken May. 15 0 0 0 2 at Kraken May. 13 0 0 0 2 vs. Kraken May. 11 0 1 1 1 at Kraken May. 9 1 1 2 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.