Kayla Day has reached the French Open round of 128 and will meet Kristina Mladenovic. Day currently has +50000 odds to win this tournament at Stade Roland Garros.

Day at the 2023 French Open

Next Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Tournament Dates: May 21 - June 10

May 21 - June 10 Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Day's Next Match

Day will be in the French Open round of 128 after getting past Elina Avanesyan 5-7, 6-4, 7-6, and now faces Mladenovic on Sunday, May 28 at 5:00 AM ET.

Kayla Day Grand Slam Odds

French Open odds to win: +50000

Day Stats

Day beat No. 134-ranked Avanesyan 5-7, 6-4, 7-6 on Thursday to reach the .

Day is 11-6 over the past year, with zero tournament wins.

In two tournaments on clay over the past year, Day has gone 5-1.

Over the past year (across all court types), Day has played 17 matches and 23.4 games per match.

On clay, Day has played six matches over the past year, and she has totaled 20.5 games per match while winning 59.3% of games.

As far as serve/return winning percentages over the past 12 months, Day has won 69.9% of her games on serve, and 37.6% on return.

Day has claimed 64.0% of her service games on clay over the past year and 58.3% of her return games.

