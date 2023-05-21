Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers will try to defeat Charlie Blackmon and the Colorado Rockies at Globe Life Field on Sunday at 2:35 PM ET.

Rockies vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, May 21, 2023

Sunday, May 21, 2023 Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies have hit just 37 homers this season, which ranks 26th in the league.

Colorado ranks 17th in the majors with a .397 team slugging percentage.

The Rockies rank 11th in MLB with a .257 team batting average.

Colorado has scored the 14th-most runs in the majors this season with 205 (4.5 per game).

The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .316 this season, which ranks 17th in the league.

The Rockies rank 14th in strikeouts per game (8.6) among MLB offenses.

Colorado strikes out just 7.9 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in MLB.

Colorado pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.78 ERA this year, which ranks 24th in MLB.

The Rockies have a combined 1.456 WHIP as a pitching staff, third-highest in MLB.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rockies will hand the ball to Connor Seabold (1-0) for his fourth start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday, when he gave up four earned runs and allowed eight hits in 4 1/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds.

In three starts this season, Seabold has lasted five or more innings two times, with an average of 2.8 innings per appearance.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 5/15/2023 Reds W 9-8 Home Connor Seabold Hunter Greene 5/16/2023 Reds L 3-1 Home Chase Anderson Brandon Williamson 5/17/2023 Reds W 11-6 Home Austin Gomber Graham Ashcraft 5/19/2023 Rangers L 7-2 Away Karl Kauffmann Martín Pérez 5/20/2023 Rangers L 11-5 Away Kyle Freeland Jon Gray 5/21/2023 Rangers - Away Connor Seabold Andrew Heaney 5/22/2023 Marlins - Home Chase Anderson Edward Cabrera 5/23/2023 Marlins - Home Austin Gomber Eury Pérez 5/24/2023 Marlins - Home - Sandy Alcantara 5/25/2023 Marlins - Home Kyle Freeland Braxton Garrett 5/26/2023 Mets - Home Connor Seabold Max Scherzer

