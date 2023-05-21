Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox take on Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET, in the final of a three-game series at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Bookmakers list the White Sox as -185 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Royals +150 moneyline odds to win. A 9.5-run over/under has been set in this matchup.

Royals vs. White Sox Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, May 21, 2023

Time: 2:10 PM ET

TV: NBCS-CHI

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds White Sox -185 +150 9.5 -110 -110 - - -

Royals Recent Betting Performance

The Royals have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 3-6 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, the Royals and their foes are 3-7-0 in their last 10 contests.

The Royals have had a spread listed in one of their past 10 matchups and have covered every time. Kansas City's past three contests have gone under the point total, and the average over/under during that streak was 8.8.

Royals Betting Records & Stats

The Royals have won in 13, or 30.2%, of the 43 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Kansas City has a record of 4-14 in games where oddsmakers have it as underdogs of at least +150 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Royals have a 40% chance of pulling out a win.

Kansas City's games have gone over the total in 21 of its 47 chances.

The Royals have an against the spread mark of 2-1-0 in three games with a line this season.

Royals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 6-17 8-16 6-15 8-17 12-25 2-7

