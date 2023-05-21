Andrew Vaughn and Vinnie Pasquantino will be among the stars on display when the Chicago White Sox face the Kansas City Royals on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET, at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Royals vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, May 21, 2023

Sunday, May 21, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals have hit 45 homers this season, which ranks 22nd in the league.

Fueled by 138 extra-base hits, Kansas City ranks 21st in MLB with a .383 slugging percentage this season.

The Royals have a team batting average of .230 this season, which ranks 25th among MLB teams.

Kansas City has scored the 25th-most runs in the majors this season with 183 (3.9 per game).

The Royals have an OBP of just .293 this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.

The Royals rank 23rd in strikeouts per game (8.9) among MLB offenses.

Kansas City strikes out 8.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 14th in MLB.

Kansas City pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.18 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.

The Royals have a combined 1.430 WHIP as a pitching staff, fifth-highest in MLB.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Royals' Carlos Hernandez will make his second start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw two scoreless innings while allowing two hits against the San Diego Padres.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 5/15/2023 Padres L 4-0 Away Brad Keller Michael Wacha 5/16/2023 Padres W 5-4 Away Brady Singer Seth Lugo 5/17/2023 Padres W 4-3 Away Carlos Hernandez Yu Darvish 5/19/2023 White Sox L 2-0 Away Zack Greinke Michael Kopech 5/20/2023 White Sox L 5-1 Away Jordan Lyles Lucas Giolito 5/21/2023 White Sox - Away Carlos Hernandez Lance Lynn 5/22/2023 Tigers - Home Brady Singer Michael Lorenzen 5/23/2023 Tigers - Home - Eduardo Rodríguez 5/24/2023 Tigers - Home Zack Greinke Matthew Boyd 5/26/2023 Nationals - Home Jordan Lyles Patrick Corbin 5/27/2023 Nationals - Home - Josiah Gray

