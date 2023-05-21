Royals vs. White Sox Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 21
Sunday's game between the Chicago White Sox (18-29) and Kansas City Royals (14-33) going head to head at Guaranteed Rate Field has a projected final score of 7-5 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the White Sox, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 2:10 PM ET on May 21.
The probable starters are Lance Lynn (2-5) for the White Sox and Carlos Hernandez (0-1) for the Royals.
Royals vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI
Royals vs. White Sox Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is White Sox 7, Royals 6.
Total Prediction for Royals vs. White Sox
- Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs
Royals Performance Insights
- In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 3-6.
- When it comes to the total, Kansas City and its opponents are 3-7-0 in its previous 10 games.
- The Royals have covered the runline in all of their previous 10 matchups (one of those games had a spread.
- The Royals have been victorious in 13, or 30.2%, of the 43 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Kansas City has a win-loss record of 4-14 when favored by +150 or worse by bookmakers this year.
- The Royals have an implied victory probability of 40% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- Averaging 3.9 runs per game (183 total), Kansas City is the 25th-highest scoring team in baseball.
- Royals pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.18 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 15
|@ Padres
|L 4-0
|Brad Keller vs Michael Wacha
|May 16
|@ Padres
|W 5-4
|Brady Singer vs Seth Lugo
|May 17
|@ Padres
|W 4-3
|Carlos Hernandez vs Yu Darvish
|May 19
|@ White Sox
|L 2-0
|Zack Greinke vs Michael Kopech
|May 20
|@ White Sox
|L 5-1
|Jordan Lyles vs Lucas Giolito
|May 21
|@ White Sox
|-
|Carlos Hernandez vs Lance Lynn
|May 22
|Tigers
|-
|Brady Singer vs Michael Lorenzen
|May 23
|Tigers
|-
|TBA vs Eduardo Rodríguez
|May 24
|Tigers
|-
|Zack Greinke vs Matthew Boyd
|May 26
|Nationals
|-
|Jordan Lyles vs Patrick Corbin
|May 27
|Nationals
|-
|TBA vs Josiah Gray
