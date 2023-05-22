If you're looking for Monday's probable pitchers, you've come to the right spot. Keep reading to find a breakdown of the day's expected starting pitchers, which features a showdown between Cristian Javier and the Astros versus Corbin Burnes and the Brewers.

Today's Probable Starting Pitchers

White Sox at Guardians Probable Pitchers

The Chicago White Sox will send Mike Clevinger (3-3) to the hill as they play the Guardians, who will counter with Hunter Gaddis (0-0) when the clubs face off on Monday.

CHW: Clevinger CLE: Gaddis 9 (47.1 IP) Games/IP 0 (0 IP) 4.56 ERA - 7.6 K/9 -

Vegas Odds for White Sox at Guardians

CLE Odds to Win: -120

-120 CHW Odds to Win: +100

+100 Total: 9 runs

Rangers at Pirates Probable Pitchers

The Texas Rangers will send Dane Dunning (4-0) to the hill as they take on the Pirates, who will counter with Luis Ortiz (0-2) for the game between the teams on Monday.

TEX: Dunning PIT: Ortiz 11 (37.1 IP) Games/IP 2 (8 IP) 1.69 ERA 5.63 5.5 K/9 4.5

Vegas Odds for Rangers at Pirates

TEX Odds to Win: -135

-135 PIT Odds to Win: +110

+110 Total: 9 runs

Blue Jays at Rays Probable Pitchers

The Toronto Blue Jays will send Chris Bassitt (5-2) to the mound as they take on the Rays, who will hand the ball to Trevor Kelley (0-1) when the teams play Monday.

TOR: Bassitt TB: Kelley 9 (56 IP) Games/IP 4 (6 IP) 3.05 ERA 7.50 7.7 K/9 3.0

Vegas Odds for Blue Jays at Rays

TB Odds to Win: -110

-110 TOR Odds to Win: -110

-110 Total: 8.5 runs

Diamondbacks at Phillies Probable Pitchers

The Arizona Diamondbacks will send Tommy Henry (1-1) to the mound as they take on the Phillies, who will counter with Zack Wheeler (3-3) when the clubs play Monday.

ARI: Henry PHI: Wheeler 5 (27 IP) Games/IP 9 (51 IP) 5.00 ERA 4.06 4.3 K/9 10.8

Vegas Odds for Diamondbacks at Phillies

PHI Odds to Win: -225

-225 ARI Odds to Win: +180

+180 Total: 9 runs

Cardinals at Reds Probable Pitchers

The St. Louis Cardinals will send Jordan Montgomery (2-6) to the bump as they take on the Reds, who will hand the ball to Brandon Williamson (0-0) when the clubs meet Monday.

STL: Montgomery CIN: Williamson 9 (51.1 IP) Games/IP 1 (5.2 IP) 4.21 ERA 1.59 8.4 K/9 9.5

Vegas Odds for Cardinals at Reds

STL Odds to Win: -190

-190 CIN Odds to Win: +155

+155 Total: 10 runs

Dodgers at Braves Probable Pitchers

The Los Angeles Dodgers will send Gavin Stone (0-0) to the hill as they take on the Braves, who will hand the ball to Charlie Morton (5-3) for the matchup between the teams on Monday.

LAD: Stone ATL: Morton 0 (0 IP) Games/IP 8 (47.1 IP) - ERA 2.85 - K/9 9.3

Vegas Odds for Dodgers at Braves

ATL Odds to Win: -155

-155 LAD Odds to Win: +125

+125 Total: 9.5 runs

Tigers at Royals Probable Pitchers

The Detroit Tigers will send Michael Lorenzen (2-2) to the hill as they face the Royals, who will counter with Brady Singer (3-4) for the matchup between the teams Monday.

DET: Lorenzen KC: Singer 6 (34 IP) Games/IP 9 (45.2 IP) 3.44 ERA 7.09 6.9 K/9 7.9

Vegas Odds for Tigers at Royals

KC Odds to Win: -115

-115 DET Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 8.5 runs

Giants at Twins Probable Pitchers

The San Francisco Giants will send John Brebbia (2-0) to the hill as they play the Twins, who will give the start to Bailey Ober (3-0) when the teams meet Monday.

SF: Brebbia MIN: Ober 21 (19 IP) Games/IP 5 (30.1 IP) 4.26 ERA 1.78 13.3 K/9 8.3

Vegas Odds for Giants at Twins

MIN Odds to Win: -150

-150 SF Odds to Win: +125

+125 Total: 9 runs

Astros at Brewers Probable Pitchers

The Houston Astros will send Javier (4-1) to the mound as they take on the Brewers, who will give the start to Burnes (4-3) when the teams face off on Monday.

HOU: Javier MIL: Burnes 9 (52.2 IP) Games/IP 9 (51.2 IP) 3.25 ERA 3.48 10.1 K/9 8.0

Vegas Odds for Astros at Brewers

HOU Odds to Win: -115

-115 MIL Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 7.5 runs

Marlins at Rockies Probable Pitchers

The Miami Marlins will send Edward Cabrera (3-3) to the hill as they face the Rockies, who will counter with Chase Anderson (0-0) when the clubs face off Monday.

MIA: Cabrera COL: Anderson 9 (40.1 IP) Games/IP 3 (10 IP) 5.13 ERA 0.00 12.3 K/9 4.5

Vegas Odds for Marlins at Rockies

MIA Odds to Win: -120

-120 COL Odds to Win: +100

+100 Total: 11.5 runs

Red Sox at Angels Probable Pitchers

The Boston Red Sox will send Tanner Houck (3-3) to the hill as they face the Angels, who will give the start to Jaime Barria (1-1) when the clubs face off on Monday.

BOS: Houck LAA: Barria 8 (42.2 IP) Games/IP 10 (23 IP) 5.48 ERA 2.35 8.0 K/9 8.2

Vegas Odds for Red Sox at Angels

LAA Odds to Win: -115

-115 BOS Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 9.5 runs

Athletics at Mariners Probable Pitchers

The Oakland Athletics will send Kyle Muller (1-3) to the bump as they face the Mariners, who will give the start to Luis Castillo (2-2) for the game between the teams Monday.

OAK: Muller SEA: Castillo 9 (42 IP) Games/IP 9 (51.2 IP) 7.71 ERA 3.31 6.4 K/9 10.1

Vegas Odds for Athletics at Mariners

SEA Odds to Win: -300

-300 OAK Odds to Win: +240

+240 Total: 7.5 runs

