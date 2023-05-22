The Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets are facing off in the Western Conference Finals, with a decisive Game 4 on tap.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Nuggets vs. Lakers matchup.

Nuggets vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Monday, May 22, 2023

Monday, May 22, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Nuggets vs. Lakers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info

Nuggets vs. Lakers Betting Trends

The Lakers average 117.2 points per game (sixth in the league) while allowing 116.6 per outing (20th in the NBA). They have a +47 scoring differential overall.

The Nuggets put up 115.8 points per game (12th in league) while allowing 112.5 per outing (eighth in NBA). They have a +273 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 3.3 points per game.

The teams average 233 points per game combined, nine more points than this game's total.

Opponents of these two teams score 229.1 combined points per game, 5.1 more points than this contest's over/under.

Los Angeles has covered 40 times in 82 matchups with a spread this season.

Denver has won 44 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover or pushing 38 times.

Nuggets Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) Nikola Jokic 26.5 -115 24.5 Jamal Murray 26.5 -115 20.0 Michael Porter Jr. 15.5 -105 17.4 Bruce Brown 12.5 +105 11.5 Aaron Gordon 11.5 -130 16.3

Nuggets and Lakers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Nuggets -215 -2500 Lakers +2800 +1200

