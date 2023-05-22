The Los Angeles Lakers and the Denver Nuggets square off in a decisive Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Lakers and Nuggets, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Nuggets vs. Lakers Game Info

Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.

Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info

Nuggets Stats Insights

  • The Nuggets' 50.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.5 percentage points higher than the Lakers have allowed to their opponents (46.9%).
  • This season, Denver has a 45-16 record in games the team collectively shoots above 46.9% from the field.
  • The Lakers are the 18th best rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets rank 16th.
  • The Nuggets put up only 0.8 fewer points per game (115.8) than the Lakers give up (116.6).
  • Denver has put together a 37-4 record in games it scores more than 116.6 points.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

  • The Nuggets score 119.4 points per game at home, 7.2 more than away (112.2). Defensively they allow 109.6 per game, 5.7 fewer points than on the road (115.3).
  • At home, Denver gives up 109.6 points per game. On the road, it gives up 115.3.
  • At home the Nuggets are averaging 29.9 assists per game, two more than on the road (27.9).

Nuggets Injuries

Name Game Status Injury
Jamal Murray Questionable Illness

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.