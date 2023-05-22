Royals vs. Tigers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 22
Monday's game between the Kansas City Royals (14-34) and Detroit Tigers (20-24) matching up at Kauffman Stadium has a projected final score of 6-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Royals, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 7:40 PM ET on May 22.
The Royals will give the ball to Brady Singer (3-4, 7.09 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Tigers will counter with Michael Lorenzen (2-2, 3.44 ERA).
Royals vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSKC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Royals vs. Tigers Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Royals 6, Tigers 5.
Total Prediction for Royals vs. Tigers
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Discover More About This Game
|Royals Injury Report
|Royals vs Tigers Betting Trends & Stats
|Royals vs Tigers Player Props
|Royals vs Tigers Pitching Matchup
Royals Performance Insights
- The Royals are favored for the first time in a while, as they have not been the favorite in their last 10 games.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents are 2-8-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- In their last game with a spread, the Royals covered the spread.
- The Royals have been favored in three games this season, but they have failed to win any of those contests.
- This season Kansas City has been at least -115 favorites on the moneyline three times, losing each of those contests.
- The implied probability of a win from the Royals, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.
- Kansas City has scored the 25th-most runs in the majors this season with 185 (3.9 per game).
- The Royals have a 5.19 team ERA that ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 16
|@ Padres
|W 5-4
|Brady Singer vs Seth Lugo
|May 17
|@ Padres
|W 4-3
|Carlos Hernandez vs Yu Darvish
|May 19
|@ White Sox
|L 2-0
|Zack Greinke vs Michael Kopech
|May 20
|@ White Sox
|L 5-1
|Jordan Lyles vs Lucas Giolito
|May 21
|@ White Sox
|L 5-2
|Carlos Hernandez vs Lance Lynn
|May 22
|Tigers
|-
|Brady Singer vs Michael Lorenzen
|May 23
|Tigers
|-
|TBA vs Eduardo Rodríguez
|May 24
|Tigers
|-
|Zack Greinke vs Matthew Boyd
|May 26
|Nationals
|-
|Jordan Lyles vs Patrick Corbin
|May 27
|Nationals
|-
|TBA vs Josiah Gray
|May 28
|Nationals
|-
|Brady Singer vs MacKenzie Gore
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.