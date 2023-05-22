Salvador Perez and the Kansas City Royals will look to get to Michael Lorenzen when he starts for the Detroit Tigers on Monday at 7:40 PM ET, in the first game of a three-game series at Kauffman Stadium.

The Tigers have been listed as +100 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the Royals (-120). The over/under for the game is set at 8.5 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Royals gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Royals vs. Tigers Odds & Info

Date: Monday, May 22, 2023

Monday, May 22, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Royals -120 +100 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Royals Recent Betting Performance

Bookmakers have not installed the Royals as the favorite in any of their last 10 games.

The Royals and their opponents have combined to hit the over two times in their last 10 games with a total.

The Royals covered in its most recent game with a spread. The average over/under established by sportsbooks in Kansas City's past four contests has been 8.9, a streak during which the Royals and their opponents have finished under every time.

Discover More About This Game

Royals Betting Records & Stats

The Royals have not yet won when playing as the moneyline favorite this season, going 0-3.

Kansas City has played as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter in just two games this season, which it lost both.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Royals have an implied win probability of 54.5%.

In the 48 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for Kansas City, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 21 times (21-25-2).

The Royals have put together a 2-1-0 record against the spread this season (covering 66.7% of the time).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Royals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 6-17 8-17 6-16 8-17 12-26 2-7

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.