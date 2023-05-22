Nick Pratto and the Kansas City Royals will take on Riley Greene and the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium on Monday.

Royals vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, May 22, 2023

Monday, May 22, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals are 22nd in MLB action with 46 total home runs.

Kansas City ranks 23rd in baseball, slugging .380.

The Royals rank 25th in MLB with a .228 batting average.

Kansas City is the 25th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 3.9 runs per game (185 total).

The Royals rank last in baseball with an on-base percentage of .291.

The Royals strike out 8.9 times per game, the No. 25 mark in the majors.

The pitching staff for Kansas City has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in MLB.

Kansas City's 5.19 team ERA ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Royals combine for the fifth-worst WHIP in baseball (1.427).

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

Brady Singer (3-4) gets the starting nod for the Royals in his 10th start of the season. He has a 7.09 ERA in 45 2/3 innings pitched, with 40 strikeouts.

In his last outing on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, the righty threw six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

Singer is trying to extend a second-game quality start streak in this matchup.

Singer will try to extend a three-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging five innings per appearance).

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 5/16/2023 Padres W 5-4 Away Brady Singer Seth Lugo 5/17/2023 Padres W 4-3 Away Carlos Hernandez Yu Darvish 5/19/2023 White Sox L 2-0 Away Zack Greinke Michael Kopech 5/20/2023 White Sox L 5-1 Away Jordan Lyles Lucas Giolito 5/21/2023 White Sox L 5-2 Away Carlos Hernandez Lance Lynn 5/22/2023 Tigers - Home Brady Singer Michael Lorenzen 5/23/2023 Tigers - Home - Eduardo Rodríguez 5/24/2023 Tigers - Home Zack Greinke Matthew Boyd 5/26/2023 Nationals - Home Jordan Lyles Patrick Corbin 5/27/2023 Nationals - Home - Josiah Gray 5/28/2023 Nationals - Home Brady Singer MacKenzie Gore

