Top Player Prop Bets for Royals vs. Tigers on May 22, 2023
Player prop betting options for Vinnie Pasquantino, Riley Greene and others are available in the Kansas City Royals-Detroit Tigers matchup at Kauffman Stadium on Monday, starting at 7:40 PM ET.
Royals vs. Tigers Game Info
- When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSKC
MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals
Brady Singer Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -141)
Singer Stats
- Brady Singer (3-4) will take the mound for the Royals, his 10th start of the season.
- He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.
- Singer has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.
Singer Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Padres
|May. 16
|6.0
|7
|4
|2
|3
|2
|vs. White Sox
|May. 11
|6.0
|5
|1
|1
|4
|2
|vs. Athletics
|May. 6
|4.0
|6
|5
|5
|4
|3
|at Twins
|Apr. 30
|2.2
|5
|8
|8
|5
|3
|at Diamondbacks
|Apr. 25
|6.0
|5
|1
|1
|5
|0
Vinnie Pasquantino Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Pasquantino Stats
- Pasquantino has 13 doubles, eight home runs, 21 walks and 21 RBI (45 total hits).
- He has a .257/.342/.469 slash line so far this year.
Pasquantino Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at White Sox
|May. 20
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at White Sox
|May. 19
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Padres
|May. 17
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|at Padres
|May. 16
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Padres
|May. 15
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
Salvador Pérez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Pérez Stats
- Salvador Perez has 47 hits with 11 doubles, 10 home runs, seven walks and 26 RBI.
- He's slashed .281/.322/.527 so far this season.
Pérez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at White Sox
|May. 21
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at White Sox
|May. 20
|3-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|7
|at White Sox
|May. 19
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Padres
|May. 17
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Padres
|May. 16
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|2
MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers
Riley Greene Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Greene Stats
- Greene has six doubles, two triples, four home runs, 14 walks and 16 RBI (48 total hits). He has stolen five bases.
- He has a slash line of .282/.337/.412 on the season.
Greene Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Nationals
|May. 21
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Nationals
|May. 20
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Nationals
|May. 19
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|0
|vs. Pirates
|May. 16
|3-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|vs. Mariners
|May. 14
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
Spencer Torkelson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Torkelson Stats
- Spencer Torkelson has 10 doubles, four home runs, 11 walks and 21 RBI (39 total hits). He has swiped one base.
- He's slashing .238/.289/.372 so far this year.
- Torkelson enters this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .286 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and four RBI.
Torkelson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Nationals
|May. 21
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Nationals
|May. 20
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
|at Nationals
|May. 19
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Pirates
|May. 17
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Pirates
|May. 16
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|4
|0
