Player prop betting options for Vinnie Pasquantino, Riley Greene and others are available in the Kansas City Royals-Detroit Tigers matchup at Kauffman Stadium on Monday, starting at 7:40 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Royals vs. Tigers Game Info

When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Monday, May 22, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

BSKC Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Brady Singer Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Singer Stats

Brady Singer (3-4) will take the mound for the Royals, his 10th start of the season.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Singer has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Singer Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Padres May. 16 6.0 7 4 2 3 2 vs. White Sox May. 11 6.0 5 1 1 4 2 vs. Athletics May. 6 4.0 6 5 5 4 3 at Twins Apr. 30 2.2 5 8 8 5 3 at Diamondbacks Apr. 25 6.0 5 1 1 5 0

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Brady Singer's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Vinnie Pasquantino Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Pasquantino Stats

Pasquantino has 13 doubles, eight home runs, 21 walks and 21 RBI (45 total hits).

He has a .257/.342/.469 slash line so far this year.

Pasquantino Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at White Sox May. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at White Sox May. 19 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Padres May. 17 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 at Padres May. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Padres May. 15 1-for-4 0 0 0 1

Salvador Pérez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Pérez Stats

Salvador Perez has 47 hits with 11 doubles, 10 home runs, seven walks and 26 RBI.

He's slashed .281/.322/.527 so far this season.

Pérez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at White Sox May. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at White Sox May. 20 3-for-4 1 1 1 7 at White Sox May. 19 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Padres May. 17 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Padres May. 16 1-for-5 0 0 2 2

Bet on player props for Vinnie Pasquantino, Salvador Pérez or other Royals players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Riley Greene Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Greene Stats

Greene has six doubles, two triples, four home runs, 14 walks and 16 RBI (48 total hits). He has stolen five bases.

He has a slash line of .282/.337/.412 on the season.

Greene Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Nationals May. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Nationals May. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Nationals May. 19 2-for-4 2 1 1 5 0 vs. Pirates May. 16 3-for-4 1 0 0 4 0 vs. Mariners May. 14 3-for-5 1 0 0 3 0

Spencer Torkelson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Torkelson Stats

Spencer Torkelson has 10 doubles, four home runs, 11 walks and 21 RBI (39 total hits). He has swiped one base.

He's slashing .238/.289/.372 so far this year.

Torkelson enters this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .286 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and four RBI.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Nationals May. 21 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 at Nationals May. 20 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 at Nationals May. 19 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Pirates May. 17 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Pirates May. 16 2-for-4 1 0 1 4 0

Bet on player props for Riley Greene, Spencer Torkelson or other Tigers players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.