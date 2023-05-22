The Kansas City Royals (14-34) host the Detroit Tigers (20-24) in AL Central play, at 7:40 PM ET on Monday.

The probable starters are Brady Singer (3-4) for the Royals and Michael Lorenzen (2-2) for the Tigers.

Royals vs. Tigers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, May 22, 2023

Monday, May 22, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Singer - KC (3-4, 7.09 ERA) vs Lorenzen - DET (2-2, 3.44 ERA)

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brady Singer

Singer (3-4) will take the mound for the Royals, his 10th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw six innings against the San Diego Padres, giving up two earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The 26-year-old has pitched in nine games this season with a 7.09 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .295.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

Singer has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Michael Lorenzen

Lorenzen makes the start for the Tigers, his seventh of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.44 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's last time out was on Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up five hits.

In six games this season, the 31-year-old has a 3.44 ERA and 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .250 to opposing hitters.

Lorenzen is trying to extend a third-game quality start streak in this outing.

Lorenzen is aiming for his sixth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.7 innings per start.

