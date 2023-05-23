Elias Díaz Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Marlins - May 23
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
After going 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and two RBI in his most recent game, Elias Diaz and the Colorado Rockies face the Miami Marlins (who will start Eury Perez) at 8:40 PM ET on Tuesday.
He racked up two extra-base hits in his most recent appearance (2-for-3 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Marlins.
Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Eury Pérez
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Elias Díaz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Elias Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz leads Colorado in OBP (.391) and total hits (45) this season.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks third in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage, and 37th in slugging.
- Diaz has had a hit in 31 of 40 games this season (77.5%), including multiple hits 13 times (32.5%).
- He has gone deep in 10.0% of his games in 2023 (four of 40), and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Diaz has had at least one RBI in 37.5% of his games this season (15 of 40), with two or more RBI eight times (20.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 14 of 40 games this season, and more than once 3 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|17
|.396
|AVG
|.281
|.415
|OBP
|.369
|.646
|SLG
|.333
|6
|XBH
|3
|3
|HR
|0
|13
|RBI
|5
|9/3
|K/BB
|13/7
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|19
|18 (85.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (68.4%)
|8 (38.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (26.3%)
|9 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (26.3%)
|4 (19.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|10 (47.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (26.3%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Marlins pitching staff ranks fifth in the league.
- The Marlins have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.47).
- Marlins pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (58 total, 1.2 per game).
- Perez (1-0) takes the mound for the Marlins to make his third start of the season.
- His last appearance came on Thursday against the Washington Nationals, when the right-hander went five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.