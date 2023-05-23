Jurickson Profar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Marlins - May 23
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Jurickson Profar -- with a slugging percentage of .667 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Miami Marlins, with Eury Perez on the hill, on May 23 at 8:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI) against the Marlins.
Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Marlins Starter: Eury Pérez
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Discover More About This Game
Jurickson Profar At The Plate
- Profar is hitting .255 with 11 doubles, five home runs and 20 walks.
- Profar is batting .409 during his last games and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
- In 68.3% of his games this season (28 of 41), Profar has picked up at least one hit, and in 12 of those games (29.3%) he recorded at least two.
- He has homered in 9.8% of his games in 2023, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
- In 29.3% of his games this season, Profar has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 17 of 41 games (41.5%), including multiple runs twice.
Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|18
|.259
|AVG
|.188
|.333
|OBP
|.296
|.397
|SLG
|.362
|4
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|3
|5
|RBI
|10
|11/7
|K/BB
|22/11
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|20
|16 (76.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (60%)
|7 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (25%)
|10 (47.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (35%)
|2 (9.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (10%)
|6 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (30%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Marlins pitching staff ranks fifth in the league.
- The Marlins' 4.47 team ERA ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.
- The Marlins rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (58 total, 1.2 per game).
- Perez (1-0) gets the start for the Marlins, his third of the season.
- In his last appearance on Thursday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Washington Nationals, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
