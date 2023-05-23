Tuesday's contest features the Colorado Rockies (20-28) and the Miami Marlins (24-24) facing off at Coors Field in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 6-4 victory for the Rockies according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:40 PM ET on May 23.

The Marlins will give the nod to Eury Perez (1-0) against the Rockies and Austin Gomber (3-4).

Rockies vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

Rockies vs. Marlins Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Rockies 6, Marlins 5.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Marlins

Total Prediction: Under 11.5 runs

Rockies Performance Insights

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have posted a mark of 4-4.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

The Rockies' previous 10 contests have not had a spread posted by sportsbooks.

The Rockies have been victorious in 17, or 44.7%, of the 38 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Colorado has a win-loss record of 14-19 when favored by +105 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Colorado scores the 14th-most runs in baseball (213 total, 4.4 per game).

Rockies pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.93 ERA this year, which ranks 26th in MLB.

Rockies Schedule