How to Watch the Rockies vs. Marlins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 23
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Luis Arraez and Charlie Blackmon are the hottest hitters on the Miami Marlins and Colorado Rockies, who play on Tuesday at Coors Field, at 8:40 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Rockies vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Time: 8:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Read More About This Game
|Rockies Injury Report
|Marlins vs Rockies Betting Trends & Stats
|Marlins vs Rockies Player Props
|Marlins vs Rockies Pitching Matchup
|Marlins vs Rockies Prediction
Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rockies' 38 home runs rank 26th in MLB this season.
- Fueled by 146 extra-base hits, Colorado ranks 17th in MLB with a .396 slugging percentage this season.
- The Rockies have a team batting average of .256 this season, which ranks 12th among MLB teams.
- Colorado has scored the 14th-most runs in the majors this season with 213 (4.4 per game).
- The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .315 this season, which ranks 18th in the league.
- The Rockies rank 16th with an average of 8.6 strikeouts per game.
- Colorado strikes out just 7.8 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in MLB.
- Colorado has pitched to a 4.93 ERA this season, which ranks 26th in baseball.
- Rockies pitchers have a 1.474 WHIP this season, third-worst in the majors.
Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher
- Austin Gomber (3-4) will take to the mound for the Rockies and make his 10th start of the season.
- The left-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw 4 1/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds, giving up five earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- He has earned a quality start four times in nine starts this season.
- In nine starts, Gomber has pitched through or past the fifth inning five times. He has a season average of 4.9 frames per outing.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rockies Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/17/2023
|Reds
|W 11-6
|Home
|Austin Gomber
|Graham Ashcraft
|5/19/2023
|Rangers
|L 7-2
|Away
|Karl Kauffmann
|Martín Pérez
|5/20/2023
|Rangers
|L 11-5
|Away
|Kyle Freeland
|Jon Gray
|5/21/2023
|Rangers
|L 13-3
|Away
|Connor Seabold
|Andrew Heaney
|5/22/2023
|Marlins
|W 5-3
|Home
|Chase Anderson
|Edward Cabrera
|5/23/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Austin Gomber
|Eury Pérez
|5/24/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Karl Kauffmann
|Sandy Alcantara
|5/25/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Kyle Freeland
|Braxton Garrett
|5/26/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Connor Seabold
|Max Scherzer
|5/27/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Chase Anderson
|Justin Verlander
|5/28/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Austin Gomber
|Kodai Senga
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.