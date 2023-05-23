Two of baseball's most consistent hitters go head-to-head when the Miami Marlins (24-24) and Colorado Rockies (20-28) play at 8:40 PM ET on Tuesday, at Coors Field. Luis Arraez has a .383 batting average (first in league) for the Marlins, and Elias Diaz ranks third at .333.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Marlins will send Eury Perez (1-0) to the mound, while Austin Gomber (3-4) will get the nod for the Rockies.

Rockies vs. Marlins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

Location: Denver, Colorado

Venue: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Perez - MIA (1-0, 2.79 ERA) vs Gomber - COL (3-4, 6.70 ERA)

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Austin Gomber

Gomber (3-4) takes the mound first for the Rockies in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 6.70 ERA in 44 1/3 innings pitched, with 29 strikeouts.

In his most recent time out on Wednesday against the Cincinnati Reds, the left-hander tossed 4 1/3 innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.

The 29-year-old has a 6.70 ERA and 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings in nine games this season, while giving up a batting average of .287 to opposing batters.

Gomber has four quality starts under his belt this season.

Gomber has put up five starts this year where he pitched five or more innings.

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Eury Pérez

The Marlins' Perez will make his third start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Washington Nationals, throwing five innings and giving up one earned run.

He has pitched in two games this season with an ERA of 2.79, a batting average against of .194 and 12.1 strikeouts per nine innings.

