Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers take on Edward Olivares and the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET, in the second of a three-game series at Kauffman Stadium.

The Royals have been listed as +120 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favorite Tigers (-145).

Royals vs. Tigers Odds & Info

  • Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
  • Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • TV: BSKC
  • Location: Kansas City, Missouri
  • Venue: Kauffman Stadium
Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds
Tigers -145 +120 - - - - - -

Royals Recent Betting Performance

  • In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have posted a mark of 2-7.
  • When it comes to the over/under, the Royals and their opponents are 3-7-0 in their previous 10 games.
  • The Royals have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set runline.

Royals Betting Records & Stats

  • The Royals have come away with 13 wins in the 44 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
  • Kansas City is 9-25 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +120 or more on the moneyline.
  • The Royals have an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
  • Games involving Kansas City have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 22 of 49 chances this season.
  • The Royals have an against the spread record of 2-1-0 in three games with a line this season.

Royals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP
6-18 8-17 6-16 8-18 12-27 2-7

