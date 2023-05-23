The Detroit Tigers and Kansas City Royals will play on Tuesday at Kauffman Stadium, at 7:40 PM ET, with Spencer Torkelson and Salvador Perez among those expected to produce at the plate.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Royals vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Explore More About This Game

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals have hit 49 homers this season, which ranks 22nd in the league.

Kansas City is 23rd in MLB with a slugging percentage of .382 this season.

The Royals rank 27th in MLB with a team batting average of just .227.

Kansas City has scored the 25th-most runs in the majors this season with 190 (3.9 per game).

The Royals have an on-base percentage of .290 this season, which ranks last in the league.

The Royals rank 24th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.9 whiffs per contest.

Kansas City strikes out 8.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 16th in MLB.

Kansas City has pitched to a 5.21 ERA this season, which ranks 29th in baseball.

Royals pitchers have a 1.442 WHIP this season, fourth-worst in the majors.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 5/17/2023 Padres W 4-3 Away Carlos Hernandez Yu Darvish 5/19/2023 White Sox L 2-0 Away Zack Greinke Michael Kopech 5/20/2023 White Sox L 5-1 Away Jordan Lyles Lucas Giolito 5/21/2023 White Sox L 5-2 Away Carlos Hernandez Lance Lynn 5/22/2023 Tigers L 8-5 Home Brady Singer Michael Lorenzen 5/23/2023 Tigers - Home - Eduardo Rodríguez 5/24/2023 Tigers - Home Zack Greinke Matthew Boyd 5/26/2023 Nationals - Home Jordan Lyles Patrick Corbin 5/27/2023 Nationals - Home - Josiah Gray 5/28/2023 Nationals - Home Brady Singer MacKenzie Gore 5/29/2023 Cardinals - Away - Steven Matz

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.