Javier Baez and the Detroit Tigers (21-24) will take on Vinnie Pasquantino and the Kansas City Royals (14-35) at Kauffman Stadium on Tuesday, May 23. First pitch is scheduled for 7:40 PM ET.

The Royals are +125 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the Tigers (-150). The over/under is 9 runs for the game.

Royals vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Eduardo Rodriguez - DET (4-3, 2.06 ERA) vs TBA - KC

Royals vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Royals vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

The Tigers have split the two games they've played as favorites this season.

The Tigers have played as moneyline favorites of -150 or shorter in just one game this season, which they lost.

The implied probability of a win from Detroit, based on the moneyline, is 60%.

Over the last 10 games, the Tigers have been listed as the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers only two times, and they split those games.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Detroit combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total five times.

The Royals have come away with 13 wins in the 44 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Royals have a mark of 7-24 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +125 or worse on the moneyline.

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Royals had a record of 2-7.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th

