The Colorado Rockies, including Ryan McMahon (.278 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Eury Perez and the Miami Marlins at Coors Field, Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Marlins.

Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

Stadium: Coors Field

Eury Pérez TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Ryan McMahon At The Plate

McMahon has 13 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 17 walks while hitting .220.

McMahon has gotten at least one hit in 61.4% of his games this season (27 of 44), with at least two hits seven times (15.9%).

In four games this season, he has hit a long ball (9.1%, and 2.2% of his trips to the dish).

McMahon has driven home a run in 13 games this season (29.5%), including more than one RBI in 6.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored at least once 19 times this season (43.2%), including one multi-run game.

Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 21 .283 AVG .152 .328 OBP .239 .491 SLG .304 7 XBH 7 2 HR 2 9 RBI 7 25/4 K/BB 24/9 0 SB 2 Home Away 20 GP 24 13 (65.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (58.3%) 6 (30.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (4.2%) 8 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (45.8%) 2 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.3%) 9 (45.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (16.7%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings