Ezequiel Tovar -- hitting .206 with two doubles, a home run and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Miami Marlins, with Sandy Alcantara on the mound, on May 24 at 8:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Marlins.

Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

Stadium: Coors Field

Sandy Alcantara TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Discover More About This Game

Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate

Tovar has 11 doubles, a triple, three home runs and six walks while hitting .218.

Tovar will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .235 in his last games.

Tovar has gotten at least one hit in 62.2% of his games this year (28 of 45), with at least two hits five times (11.1%).

He has homered in 6.7% of his games in 2023, and 1.8% of his trips to the dish.

Tovar has an RBI in 15 of 45 games this season, with multiple RBI in four of them.

He has scored in 18 of 45 games (40.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 19 .268 AVG .182 .305 OBP .239 .464 SLG .273 8 XBH 4 1 HR 1 6 RBI 10 13/1 K/BB 23/5 0 SB 1 Home Away 23 GP 22 18 (78.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (45.5%) 2 (8.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (13.6%) 11 (47.8%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (31.8%) 2 (8.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.5%) 8 (34.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (31.8%)

