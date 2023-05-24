Jackie Bradley Jr. -- batting .063 with a home run and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Detroit Tigers, with Matthew Boyd on the hill, on May 24 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Tigers.

Jackie Bradley Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd

Matthew Boyd TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Jackie Bradley Jr. At The Plate

Bradley has five doubles, a home run and five walks while batting .154.

In 11 of 32 games this year (34.4%), Bradley has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has hit a home run in just one game this season.

Bradley has driven in a run in four games this year (12.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In seven games this season (21.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Jackie Bradley Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 10 .257 AVG .111 .350 OBP .143 .371 SLG .148 4 XBH 1 0 HR 0 4 RBI 0 6/4 K/BB 8/1 0 SB 0 Home Away 16 GP 16 9 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (12.5%) 1 (6.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (6.3%) 5 (31.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (12.5%) 1 (6.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

