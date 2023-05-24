Jurickson Profar and his .400 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (68 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Miami Marlins and Sandy Alcantara on May 24 at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Marlins.

Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara

Sandy Alcantara TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Jurickson Profar At The Plate

Profar is hitting .250 with 11 doubles, five home runs and 21 walks.

Profar has had a hit in 28 of 42 games this year (66.7%), including multiple hits 12 times (28.6%).

He has homered in 9.5% of his games this year, and 2.7% of his plate appearances.

In 28.6% of his games this year, Profar has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 18 games this year (42.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 18 .259 AVG .188 .333 OBP .296 .397 SLG .362 4 XBH 6 2 HR 3 5 RBI 10 11/7 K/BB 22/11 0 SB 0 Home Away 22 GP 20 16 (72.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (60.0%) 7 (31.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (25.0%) 11 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (35.0%) 2 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (10.0%) 6 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (30.0%)

