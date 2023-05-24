Nick Pratto Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Tigers - May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Nick Pratto -- with an on-base percentage of .341 in his past 10 games, 57 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Detroit Tigers, with Matthew Boyd on the mound, on May 24 at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Tigers.
Nick Pratto Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Nick Pratto At The Plate
- Pratto is hitting .306 with six doubles, two home runs and 11 walks.
- Pratto has picked up a hit in 16 of 25 games this season, with multiple hits eight times.
- He has gone deep in two of 25 games played this season, and in 2% of his plate appearances.
- Pratto has driven home a run in six games this year (24.0%), including more than one RBI in 20.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored a run in eight games this year, with multiple runs three times.
Nick Pratto Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|3
|.314
|AVG
|.500
|.400
|OBP
|.538
|.571
|SLG
|.500
|5
|XBH
|0
|2
|HR
|0
|10
|RBI
|2
|11/3
|K/BB
|6/1
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|11
|7 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (81.8%)
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (36.4%)
|8 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (18.2%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 7.9 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Tigers have a 4.42 team ERA that ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (63 total, 1.4 per game).
- Boyd (3-3) takes the mound for the Tigers in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 6.21 ERA in 37 2/3 innings pitched, with 33 strikeouts.
- In his last outing on Friday against the Washington Nationals, the lefty threw 5 2/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- In eight games this season, the 32-year-old has put up a 6.21 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .260 to his opponents.
