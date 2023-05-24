Randal Grichuk Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Marlins - May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Randal Grichuk -- batting .297 with three doubles, four walks and six RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Miami Marlins, with Sandy Alcantara on the hill, on May 24 at 8:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 with two RBI against the Marlins.
Randal Grichuk Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Randal Grichuk At The Plate
- Grichuk has five doubles, a home run and eight walks while batting .344.
- Grichuk has gotten a hit in 15 of 17 games this year (88.2%), including seven multi-hit games (41.2%).
- He has hit a long ball in one of 17 games, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.
- Grichuk has driven in a run in six games this season (35.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in 52.9% of his games this year (nine of 17), with two or more runs three times (17.6%).
Randal Grichuk Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|5
|.500
|AVG
|.273
|.563
|OBP
|.333
|.643
|SLG
|.455
|2
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|0
|RBI
|3
|3/2
|K/BB
|5/2
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|8
|8 (88.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (87.5%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (37.5%)
|5 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (12.5%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (62.5%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff is fifth in the league with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.47).
- Marlins pitchers combine to surrender 58 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in the league).
- Alcantara gets the start for the Marlins, his 10th of the season. He is 1-5 with a 5.21 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, when he went 5 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 27-year-old's 5.21 ERA ranks 65th, 1.246 WHIP ranks 42nd, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 38th among qualifying pitchers this season.
