Wednesday's contest at Kauffman Stadium has the Kansas City Royals (15-35) going head to head against the Detroit Tigers (21-25) at 7:40 PM ET (on May 24). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-4 victory for the Royals, so it should be a tight matchup.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Royals will send Zack Greinke (1-5) to the mound, while Matthew Boyd (3-3) will answer the bell for the Tigers.

Royals vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Royals vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Royals 5, Tigers 4.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Royals Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, the Royals have been favored just once and lost that contest.

In its last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

The Royals covered the spread in its most recent opportunity.

The Royals have been listed as the favorite four times this season but have failed to win any of those games.

This season Kansas City has been at least -115 favorites on the moneyline four times, losing each of those contests.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Royals have a 53.5% chance to win.

Kansas City has scored the 25th-most runs in the majors this season with 194 (3.9 per game).

The Royals have a 5.13 team ERA that ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Royals Schedule