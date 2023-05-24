Royals vs. Tigers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Salvador Perez and the Kansas City Royals take on the Detroit Tigers and starter Matthew Boyd on Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET at Kauffman Stadium.
The Royals are favored in this one, at -120, while the underdog Tigers have +100 odds to play spoiler. The matchup's total has been set at 9 runs.
Royals vs. Tigers Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Time: 7:40 PM ET
- TV: BSKC
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Royals
|-120
|+100
|9
|-110
|-110
|-
|-
|-
Royals Recent Betting Performance
- Over the past 10 games, the Royals have been favored just once and lost that contest.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Royals and their opponents have combined to hit the over three times.
- The Royals covered in its most recent game with a spread.
Read More About This Game
Royals Betting Records & Stats
- The Royals have not yet won a game they played as the moneyline favorite this season, going 0-4.
- Kansas City has played as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter in only two games this season, which it lost both.
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Royals have an implied win probability of 54.5%.
- In the 50 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for Kansas City, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 22 times (22-26-2).
- The Royals are 2-1-0 ATS this season.
Royals Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|7-18
|8-17
|6-16
|9-18
|12-27
|3-7
