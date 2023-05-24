How to Watch the Royals vs. Tigers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Kansas City Royals and Detroit Tigers will play on Wednesday at Kauffman Stadium, at 7:40 PM ET, with Salvador Perez and Javier Baez among those expected to deliver at the plate.
Royals vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Time: 7:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
Royals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Royals are 22nd in MLB play with 49 home runs. They average one per game.
- Kansas City is 25th in MLB, slugging .381.
- The Royals are 25th in the majors with a .228 batting average.
- Kansas City is the 25th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 3.9 runs per game (194 total).
- The Royals' .292 on-base percentage is the worst in baseball.
- The Royals strike out 8.9 times per game, the No. 25 mark in MLB.
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Kansas City's pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.
- Kansas City has a 5.13 team ERA that ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Royals average baseball's fourth-worst WHIP (1.440).
Royals Probable Starting Pitcher
- Zack Greinke (1-5 with a 4.82 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 52 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Royals, his 11th of the season.
- His last time out was on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when the righty tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- Greinke is looking to secure his second quality start of the season in this matchup.
- Greinke is seeking his fifth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.2 frames per appearance on the mound.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Royals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/19/2023
|White Sox
|L 2-0
|Away
|Zack Greinke
|Michael Kopech
|5/20/2023
|White Sox
|L 5-1
|Away
|Jordan Lyles
|Lucas Giolito
|5/21/2023
|White Sox
|L 5-2
|Away
|Carlos Hernandez
|Lance Lynn
|5/22/2023
|Tigers
|L 8-5
|Home
|Brady Singer
|Michael Lorenzen
|5/23/2023
|Tigers
|W 4-1
|Home
|Mike Mayers
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|5/24/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Zack Greinke
|Matthew Boyd
|5/26/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Jordan Lyles
|Patrick Corbin
|5/27/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|-
|Josiah Gray
|5/28/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Brady Singer
|MacKenzie Gore
|5/29/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|-
|Steven Matz
|5/30/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Zack Greinke
|Miles Mikolas
