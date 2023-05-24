On Wednesday, May 24 at 7:40 PM ET, Vinnie Pasquantino and the Kansas City Royals (15-35) host Javier Baez and the Detroit Tigers (21-25) in the series rubber match at Kauffman Stadium.

The favored Royals have -115 moneyline odds against the underdog Tigers, who are listed at -105. The total for the contest is set at 9 runs.

Royals vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Zack Greinke - KC (1-5, 4.82 ERA) vs Matthew Boyd - DET (3-3, 6.21 ERA)

Royals vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Royals vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Royals have been listed as the favorite in four games and failed to win any of those contests.

The Royals have not yet won a game when entering as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter in four chances.

The implied probability of a win from Kansas City, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

The Royals were listed as the moneyline favorite by bookmakers just once over the last 10 games, and lost that matchup.

In its last 10 matchups, Kansas City and its opponents combined to hit the over three times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Tigers have been chosen as underdogs in 40 games this year and have walked away with the win 17 times (42.5%) in those games.

This season, the Tigers have come away with a win 16 times in 38 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Tigers have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th

