The Kansas City Royals (15-35) and Detroit Tigers (21-25) play on Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET at Kauffman Stadium, attempting to break a 1-1 series tie.

The Royals will give the nod to Zack Greinke (1-5, 4.82 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Tigers will counter with Matthew Boyd (3-3, 6.21 ERA).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM

Royals vs. Tigers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Greinke - KC (1-5, 4.82 ERA) vs Boyd - DET (3-3, 6.21 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zack Greinke

Greinke (1-5) will take to the mound for the Royals and make his 11th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs in 5 2/3 innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Chicago White Sox.

The 39-year-old has an ERA of 4.82, a 5.14 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.185 in 10 games this season.

He has started 10 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.

Greinke has four starts in a row of five innings or more.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Matthew Boyd

Boyd (3-3) takes the mound first for the Tigers in his ninth start of the season. He has a 6.21 ERA in 37 2/3 innings pitched, with 33 strikeouts.

The lefty's most recent appearance was on Friday against the Washington Nationals, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.

The 32-year-old has an ERA of 6.21, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings in eight games this season. Opponents have a .260 batting average against him.

Boyd is trying to secure his second quality start of the season in this matchup.

Boyd will look to record his sixth outing of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 4.7 innings per appearance.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.